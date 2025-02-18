iPhone SE4 to be launched in Pakistan under Rs2Lac price budget? All You Need to Know

Apple fans are excited ahead of launch of iPhone SE 4, as it is expected to be the most affordable iPhone ever, and is said to be under Rs2 Lac bugdet. It sparked frenzy among those who are eager to experience new Apple product at accessible price.

With its combination of budget-friendly pricing and Apple’s renowned quality, iPhone SE 4 is set to attract a lot of attention when it becomes available. Apple iPhone SE 4 will be launched on February 19, as new fourth-generation model is set to offer a range of upgrades, though it comes with a price increase compared to its predecessor.

iPhone SE 4 Price in Pakistan

Unverified sources claimed iPhone SE 4 128GB model is expected to be priced at Rs198,999 for the base model, which will come with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM.

iPhone SE 4 price will start at $499, which is $70 higher than the iPhone SE 3. This increase in price has raised concerns, especially since the base model will reportedly only come with 64GB of storage. Many mid-range Android phones now offer 128GB as the base storage, raising questions about whether the iPhone SE 4’s starting configuration will meet expectations.

iPhone SE 4 is set to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring a notch display, marking the first time this design element appears in the SE series. The device will be powered by the A18 chip, delivering improved performance and greater longevity. All versions will come with 8GB of RAM, and Face ID will replace Touch ID, adding a significant security upgrade.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a display size ranging from 5.7 to 6.1 inches, bringing it closer to the size of the iPhone XR. Additionally, while Face ID is likely to be the primary biometric feature, there are rumors suggesting the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Overall, iPhone SE 4 promises to deliver significant upgrades, its higher price may raise concerns, particularly in markets like South Asian nation, where budget-conscious buyers are often drawn to alternatives like Chinese phones.