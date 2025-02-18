Dubai-bound PIA flight narrowly escapes accident at Lahore airport

LAHORE – A flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) narrowly escaped an accident soon after it took off from the Lahore airport for Dubai.

A bird collided with the plan during the take off and the pilot promptly contacted the control tower to inform it about the incident.

The pilot managed to land the flight back at the Allama Iqbal International Airport safely after runway was cleared for it on priority basis.

A team of air engineers are inspecting the plane to assess the damages if any.

Last month, a PIA flight from Dammam to Multan narrowly escaped a major accident due to the alleged negligence of the pilot.

The flight, PK-150, was diverted to Lahore due to bad weather conditions and dense fog in Multan.

However, upon landing in Lahore, the pilot made a serious error as he landed the plane on the wrong runway, despite the central runway cleared for the landing by the control tower.

Following the incident, the administration took notice of the pilot’s negligence and grounded him for investigation.