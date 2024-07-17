Sindh Food Authority lists 11 famous snacks 'unsafe for human consumption'

KARACHI – People in Sindh have been warned of eleven famous packages snacks that are being marked as unsafe for human consumption.

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) sent notice to a company, saying eleven of its packaged snack products deemed unfit for human consumption as per laboratory tests.

The list of these products include Slanty Vegetable, Snackers Hot Masala, Snackers Pizza, Twitch Classic, Potato Sticks, Cheese Ball Masala, Cheese Balls Cheese, Kai Korean Hot, Kai Spicy Mala, Kai Mala Wok, and Kai Korean Kimchi.

SFA directed company to withdraw these eleven products within days, warning of legal action for non-compliance. He also urged other provincial food authorities to conduct similar checks to safeguard public health.

The above mentioned products did not meet required safety and quality standards, posing health risks and violating regulations, Food authority said.

Under the Sindh Food Authority Act 2016, officials ordered a complete recall of the products under Section 24 to avert potential health crises. The company must withdraw the products immediately, halt production and sales, and provide inventory details to SFA within three days.