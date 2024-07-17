Karachi Weather Alert for Ashura: Rain, thundershower to lash capital today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a spell of rain for Karachi today as the wet spell will provide relief from ongoing heatwave.

Residents of Sindh capital - who are suffering from high temperatures recently - may finally get a break as Met Office predicts rain and thunderstorms in the city's suburbs today.

Karachi Weather Update

The metropolis is expected to experience humid weather in early hours and rain is expected later in the day, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31-38 degree celcius.

Weather expert mentioned that thunderclouds could develop in the north, northeast, and northwest neighborhoods of Karachi from today until July 18.

He stated that clouds might form in the afternoon due to moist winds from the Arabian Sea and predicted light to moderate rain for Gadap, Superhighway areas, Malir, Surjani, and Gulshan-e-Maymar until Thursday.

Furthermore, the sea breeze has stopped, and the city is experiencing light winds from the northwest, as reported by the PMD. The current humidity level is 79%, and the lowest temperature recorded in the city was 32°C.