New Zealand shares schedule for Pakistan's 2025 White-Ball Series

Web Desk
11:18 AM | 17 Jul, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan cricket team is set to tour New Zealand next year for an exciting white-ball series. New Zealand Cricket shared the series schedule comprising three ODIs and five T20Is.

The upcoming series will start on March 16, 2025, with the first T20I in Christchurch. The second game will take place in Dunedin on March 18, followed by the third in Auckland on March 21.

The fourth T20I is scheduled for Tauranga on March 23, and the series will conclude with the fifth T20I in Wellington on March 26.

Pakistan New Zealand Cricket Series 2025

Match Type Date Location
T20I 1 March 16, 2025 Christchurch
T20I 2 March 18, 2025 Dunedin
T20I 3 March 21, 2025 Auckland
T20I 4 March 23, 2025 Tauranga
T20I 5 March 26, 2025 Wellington
ODI 1 March 29, 2025 --
ODI 2 April 2, 2025 --
ODI 3 April 5, 2025 --

After the T20Is, the ODI series will start on March 29, with matches scheduled for March 29, April 2, and April 5, marking the conclusion of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Additionally, New Zealand has confirmed its participation in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and will also compete in a tri-nation tournament in Pakistan.
 

04:47 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

