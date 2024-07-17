New Zealand shares schedule for Pakistan's 2025 White-Ball Series

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan cricket team is set to tour New Zealand next year for an exciting white-ball series. New Zealand Cricket shared the series schedule comprising three ODIs and five T20Is.
The upcoming series will start on March 16, 2025, with the first T20I in Christchurch. The second game will take place in Dunedin on March 18, followed by the third in Auckland on March 21.
The fourth T20I is scheduled for Tauranga on March 23, and the series will conclude with the fifth T20I in Wellington on March 26.
|Match Type
|Date
|Location
|T20I 1
|March 16, 2025
|Christchurch
|T20I 2
|March 18, 2025
|Dunedin
|T20I 3
|March 21, 2025
|Auckland
|T20I 4
|March 23, 2025
|Tauranga
|T20I 5
|March 26, 2025
|Wellington
|ODI 1
|March 29, 2025
|--
|ODI 2
|April 2, 2025
|--
|ODI 3
|April 5, 2025
|--
After the T20Is, the ODI series will start on March 29, with matches scheduled for March 29, April 2, and April 5, marking the conclusion of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.
Additionally, New Zealand has confirmed its participation in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and will also compete in a tri-nation tournament in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
