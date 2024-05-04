Pakistan women cricketers to attend Army fitness camp at Kakul Academy

KARACHI – Pakistani women cricketers will attend fitness camp at Kakul Academy for the first time in history.

Women in Green will undergo fitness training at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, a PCB official told local media after team's disappointing performance in T20 and ODI series against the West Indies.

It was reported that at least 15 women cricketers will join fitness and skill development in month-long program in July this year.

This is the first time that women cricketers will get physical training at military academy.

Lately, Windies women dominated ODI series with a 3-0 win, getting three victories in the 5 T20I matches.