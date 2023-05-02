BCCI slaps Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen with fine after brawl at IPL match

NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday imposed fine on former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and an Afghan player for altercation during a match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli was seen exchanging heated arguments with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor Gautam Gambhir as his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat LSG in a thrilling match.

Videos posting on social media show the spat took place in the 17th over when Virat and Naveen, who is an Afghan player, had an argument over something. Non-striking batter Amit Mishra and an umpire managed to cool down the situation.

Why is Kohli sledging Naveen ul Haq? Kohli didn't expect Naveen ul haq to respond like that. Looks like Kohli got scaredpic.twitter.com/uarkpacxRJ — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) May 1, 2023

In another video, Virat Kohli and Gamhir can be seen engaging in heated exchange.

In an official statement, the board said Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

It added that Gambhir had admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Kohli has also been slapped with fine of 100 percent of his match fee for breaching the code of conduct, it said adding that bowler Naveenul Haq has been fined 50% of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.