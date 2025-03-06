Babar Azam’s father lashes out at critics after T20I setback

LAHORE – Babar Azam’s father has slammed critics, including former cricketer, after he was dropped from the national T20I squad for New Zealand series.

Off-late, the former skipper has been in the limelight for his form issues that has sparked massive criticism from ex-cricketers and others.

Now, his father Azam Siddique has come forward to defend him as he shared a post on Instagram. He said Babar was dropped from national squad despite being named in the ICC T20 Team of the Year and receiving a cap. However, he remains determined to perform well in the National T20 and the PSL to reclaim his place in the team.

Addressing criticism from former cricketers, he conveyed a strong message, urging them to choose their words wisely. He added that they might not be able to tolerate the reaction.

“You have become past and will never play again,” he said.

Responding to remarks about him, Siddique said he is the first and last coach, spokesperson, mentor, and well-wisher, and his father.

“Those who lack such a figure should remain patient,” he added.

He also asked the cricket fans to check the historical records of those criticizing Babar Azam before accepting their opinions. The message concluded with a reminder that for the wise, even a hint is enough.