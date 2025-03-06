Pakistan at risk of dengue outbreak following heavy rains, warns NIH

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued a warning about a possible dengue outbreak in Punjab, Balochistan, and northern Pakistan following recent rainfall. Authorities and the public have been urged to take immediate preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding, as warm and humid conditions create an ideal environment for dengue transmission.

Pakistan recorded 28,427 dengue cases in 2024, a significant increase from the previous year. Health officials fear that without strict precautions, infections could rise further this year. The NIH advisory highlighted key symptoms of dengue, including high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, skin rashes, and pain behind the eyes.

The NIH has strongly advised against using aspirin and NSAIDs for fever management, as they increase the risk of bleeding. Instead, paracetamol should be used. Severe cases, particularly when platelet counts drop below 10,000, require immediate hospitalization.

To control the spread of dengue, the NIH has recommended using mosquito nets and repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothing, and eliminating stagnant water where mosquitoes breed. Hospitals have been directed to enhance laboratory facilities for dengue diagnosis.

Health experts stress the importance of public cooperation and timely medical consultation to prevent severe cases and fatalities.