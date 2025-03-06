Mayo Hospital in crisis as Chief Operating Officer steps down

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Mayo Hospital officially excused himself from duty on February 12 and has now been formally relieved of his position. Reports indicate that the hospital is facing a severe financial crisis, with mounting debt putting essential medical services at risk.

If the shortage of medical facilities is due to a lack of funding, the responsibility falls on the provincial leadership tasked with budget allocation. However, if the crisis stems from administrative shortcomings or mismanagement, accountability lies with the health department’s top officials.

Experts warn that without financial transparency and improved management, government hospitals could face further decline. Urgent action is needed to ensure proper funding, strengthen administration, and safeguard patient care at Mayo Hospital.