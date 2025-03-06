Bannu attack facilitators to be brought to justice: COAS Munir

BANNU – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said that terrorist groups, including ‘Fitna Al-Khawarij,’ are carrying out operations against Pakistan from Afghan soil, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief visited Bannu, where he was received by the Peshawar Corps Commander and briefed on ongoing operations and the overall security situation in the region.

Yesterday, the security forces thwarted a cowardly terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, killing all 16 militants who attempted to intrude into the facility.

However, in the exchange of fire, five soldiers were also martyred while putting up a heroic resistance, the military’s media wing said.

The army chief vowed that the planners and facilitators of the heinous attack would be brought to justice soon, adding that targeting civilians has exposed the true anti-Islamic motives of these terrorists.

Gen Asim Munir visited injured soldiers at CMH Bannu, praised their high morale and resilience, and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of civilians who lost their lives in the Bannu Cantt terrorist attack.

Addressing troops in Bannu, the army chief appreciated their brave actions in thwarting the attackers’ malicious intentions.

He reaffirmed the army’s commitment to ensuring the state’s security and stability, stating that the perpetrators were immediately neutralised by the courageous soldiers.

Highlighting the importance of national unity in the fight against terrorism, he emphasised that the Pakistan Army would leave no stone unturned in protecting the people and ensuring their safety.

He reiterated that terrorist groups, including “Fitna Al-Khawarij,” are operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan, with foreign weapons being used in their attacks — clear evidence that Afghanistan shelters such elements.

The army chief firmly stated that no entity would be allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace and stability.