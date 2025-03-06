New Zealand sets record for highest score in Champions Trophy history

New Zealand has etched its name in the ICC Champions Trophy record books by posting the highest-ever total in the tournament’s history. The milestone was achieved during the second semi-final against South Africa, where the Black Caps secured a dominant victory to qualify for the final.

Batting first, New Zealand amassed 362 runs for the loss of six wickets, surpassing the previous record held by Australia. The standout performances came from Rachin Ravindra, who scored a brilliant 108, and captain Kane Williamson, who contributed 102 runs.

The previous highest total in the Champions Trophy was 356/8, set by Australia against England in the current edition of the tournament. Earlier in the event, England had put up 351 runs against Australia, only for the Aussies to surpass that record in the same match.

Historically, the highest total by New Zealand in a Champions Trophy match before this was 347/4 against the USA in 2004 at The Oval. Pakistan also registered a memorable total of 338 against India in the 2017 final at the same venue.

In broader ICC event records, the highest-ever total in a Cricket World Cup match was 397, scored by India against New Zealand in the 2023 edition. Australia also holds the record for the highest total in a World Cup final, scoring 359/2 against India in 2003.

New Zealand’s record-breaking performance cements their place as one of the most formidable teams in the tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling final.