Will Babar Azam retain captaincy of Pakistan Cricket Team?

LAHORE - PCB Chairman Mohsin Khan addressed speculation surrounding Babar Azam's captaincy, stating that no discussions have been held yet regarding whether Babar Azam will continue as captain or not.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore, Mohsin Khan revealed that a meeting today focused on domestic cricket and enhancing its structure, with players emphasizing the need for no leniency on fitness.

"The players have stressed on improving the domestic cricket structure," said PCB Chairman, adding that the discussion was centered on enhancing domestic cricket, with players advocating for strict fitness standards.

Mohsin Khan further disclosed that no meeting has been held yet with the coaches, while the second session of their meeting with PCB's head coach, Waqar Younis, and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood is scheduled for today.