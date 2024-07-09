Will Babar Azam retain captaincy of Pakistan Cricket Team?

LAHORE - PCB Chairman Mohsin Khan addressed speculation surrounding Babar Azam's captaincy, stating that no discussions have been held yet regarding whether Babar Azam will continue as captain or not.
Speaking to journalists in Lahore, Mohsin Khan revealed that a meeting today focused on domestic cricket and enhancing its structure, with players emphasizing the need for no leniency on fitness.
"The players have stressed on improving the domestic cricket structure," said PCB Chairman, adding that the discussion was centered on enhancing domestic cricket, with players advocating for strict fitness standards.
Mohsin Khan further disclosed that no meeting has been held yet with the coaches, while the second session of their meeting with PCB's head coach, Waqar Younis, and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood is scheduled for today.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
