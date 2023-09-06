Search

Asia Cup 2023Sports

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

Web Desk 10:27 AM | 6 Sep, 2023
Asia Cup 2023
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Pakistan will face Bangladesh in Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan announced the squad a day earlier, making one change in the team. Mohammad Nawaz has been replaced by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

As thousands of cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse at Qaddafi Stadium, but majority of them will be watching the game on TV channels and live streaming apps.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.

Faheem replaces Nawaz as Pakistan announce lineup for Super4 match against Bangladesh

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in Super 4 match today

09:34 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan receives special golden ticket to watch ICC World Cup

12:17 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Faheem replaces Nawaz as Pakistan announce lineup for Super4 match ...

08:40 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

ACC decides to hold Asia Cup matches in Colombo despite weather ...

06:19 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

India name 15-member squad for Cricket World Cup 2023

03:11 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 trophy reaches Pakistan on historic tour

12:54 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs' Day with patriotic spirit

11:16 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 6, 2023

09:08 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 320.7 324.15
Euro EUR 345 348
UK Pound Sterling GBP 407 411
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 85.65 86.5
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 814.77 822.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 42.14 42.54
Danish Krone DKK 44.39 44.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.1 39.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 993.41 1002.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.93 183.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 795.74 803.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 228 230.3
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 346.46 348.96
Thai Bhat THB 8.69 8.84

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 6, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (6 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Karachi PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Islamabad PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Peshawar PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Quetta PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Sialkot PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Attock PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Gujranwala PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Jehlum PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Multan PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Bahawalpur PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Gujrat PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Nawabshah PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Chakwal PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Hyderabad PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Nowshehra PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Sargodha PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Faisalabad PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780
Mirpur PKR 231,800 PKR 2,780

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: