Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

LAHORE – Pakistan will face Bangladesh in Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan announced the squad a day earlier, making one change in the team. Mohammad Nawaz has been replaced by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

As thousands of cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse at Qaddafi Stadium, but majority of them will be watching the game on TV channels and live streaming apps.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.