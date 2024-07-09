Search

Javeria Abbasi announces wedding with businessman

01:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
javeria abbasi

Renowned Pakistani actress Javeria Abbasi has confirmed her recent marriage, revealing that she tied the knot three months ago. The identity of her husband, described as a businessman with no ties to the entertainment industry, has been deliberately kept private.

Known for her versatile roles in Pakistani television dramas, Javeria Abbasi sparked curiosity two months ago with a cryptic Instagram post showing a male hand holding hers, adorned with a ring, though she refrained from providing any explicit details or confirmation regarding engagement or marriage rumors circulating at the time.

During a recent appearance on a morning show alongside actor Shahood Alvi, Javeria Abbasi openly acknowledged her marriage. She disclosed that her daughter Anzela Abbasi and actor Shahood Alvi acted as witnesses during the brief ceremony held three months ago.

According to Javeria, her daughter played a pivotal role in encouraging her to take this step after establishing a connection with her now-husband. Initially hesitant due to familial responsibilities—primarily caring for her ailing mother and subsequently her father—she had postponed thoughts of marriage. She also mentioned that her sister Anoushay Abbasi, along with another sister and brother, remain unmarried to this day.

Javeria Abbasi had previously married actor Shamoon Abbasi in 1997 during her youth, but the couple decided to part ways in 2007. Their daughter Anzela Abbasi was born two years into their marriage.

