Hrithik Roshan celebrates Holi with a family workout

Web Desk 04:38 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Hrithik Roshan celebrates Holi with a family workout
Source: Instagram

On the occasion of Holi, while most Indians were busy celebrating with colours and cannabis, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family chose to prioritize their health. 

Hrithik Roshan and his family have chosen to celebrate Holi in a unique way, with a workout session. The Bollywood star shared a video on Instagram, showing him and his family engaged in various exercises. In the clip, Hrithik's two sons are lifting weights while the others are doing lunges. The actor's ex-wife Sussanne and her boyfriend Arslan Goni also joined in on the fitness fun.

The legendary Dhoom star, known for his dedication to fitness, has set an example for his fans by prioritizing health over traditional festivities. The video has been well-received by his followers, who appreciate the actor's commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

"No rang or bhang, just sweat n fun! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare ! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?"

The video garnered a mixed response from fans. Here's what they had to say":

On the work front, Roshan has an exciting project in the pipeline, titled "Fighter," which co-stars Deepika Padukone. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is expected to be an action-packed entertainer. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's release, which is yet to be announced. Hrithik Roshan remains one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, and his upcoming projects have generated a lot of buzz among his fans.

