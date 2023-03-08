Hrithik Roshan celebrates Holi with a family workout

On the occasion of Holi, while most Indians were busy celebrating with colours and cannabis, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family chose to prioritize their health.
Hrithik Roshan and his family have chosen to celebrate Holi in a unique way, with a workout session. The Bollywood star shared a video on Instagram, showing him and his family engaged in various exercises. In the clip, Hrithik's two sons are lifting weights while the others are doing lunges. The actor's ex-wife Sussanne and her boyfriend Arslan Goni also joined in on the fitness fun.
The legendary Dhoom star, known for his dedication to fitness, has set an example for his fans by prioritizing health over traditional festivities. The video has been well-received by his followers, who appreciate the actor's commitment to a healthy lifestyle.
"No rang or bhang, just sweat n fun! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare ! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?"
On the work front, Roshan has an exciting project in the pipeline, titled "Fighter," which co-stars Deepika Padukone. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is expected to be an action-packed entertainer. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's release, which is yet to be announced. Hrithik Roshan remains one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, and his upcoming projects have generated a lot of buzz among his fans.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,185
