Indian singer Jay Mishra recreates Asim Azhar's 'Jo Tu Na Mila'

Asim Azhar is a household name after giving us various hits that we would love to call our favourite tunes. At just 22 years old, he gained global recognition for his latest track "Jo Tu Na Mila," which he performed with actress Iqra Aziz.
The song was a massive hit not only in Pakistan but also worldwide. He received more accolades for his work as the track has been nominated for the "Best Non-Film Track" category in Sony's MIX Audience Music Awards, India.
It is a masterpiece that has cemented its place in the hearts of many as an ode to the pain of unrequited love. The song's timeless appeal continues to enchant audiences of all ages, and its popularity shows no signs of waning.
Jay Mishra, an Indian singer, has created a unique version of a popular song from the perspective of the lover. The song has now become the talk of the town once again, as Mishra's version has been shared on social media platforms, and fans have started to compare it with the original.
"@kunaalvermaa Another perspective I saw it from..your lyrics are still GOAT tho!
@asimazhar my favourite of yours ❤️" captioned the viral singer.
Although the original song was sung from a broken-hearted lover's perspective, Jay's version brings a fresh take to the song, as it is sung from the perspective of the lover who is now in a happy relationship.
