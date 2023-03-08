Search

Pakistan

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan operation

05:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan operation
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed six terrorists during an operation in Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan district, military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a large cache of ammunition and modern weapons were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.

The terrorists were actively involved in activities against the security forces, it said.

Last week, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

