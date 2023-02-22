Asim Azhar avoids discussing Hania Aamir in recent interview

An inspiration for millions of people, Asim Azhar has cemented himself among the promising singers in the music industry with his powerful vocals and soulful voice. He has established himself as a bonafide singing icon and is adored for his contemporary pop and rock music.

The Ghalat Fehmi crooner's constant passion for creating good music reflects in his current endeavours. He recently released "Dard" featuring Dur-e-fishan and the song has been a hit so far. Having received 310K+ views on YouTube and a positive response from the Jo Tu Na Mila singer's fans, Dard's visuals are a treat for lovers of old Lollywood style.

During an appearance on "The Fourth Umpire Show" with Fahad Mustafa, Azhar was posed with the question, "Who would you choose to star in your upcoming music video: Syra Yousuf, Hania Aamir, or Sajal Aly?" Azhar's instant response was to pick Syra, and he ignored Hania Aamir's name altogether.

For the unversed, Asim got caught in a fiasco involving fellow artist Hania with whom he shared a special bond. The duo was reportedly dating but bluntly denied reports of any romance with the actress despite numerous instances when the two were seen publicly showing affection for each other but they eventually broke up. Asim is currently engaged to Meerub Ali, who was previously a mutual friend.

On the work front, his recent songs also include Mahi Aaja, Ehd e Wafa OST, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya OST, Tasveer OST, Humraah, Sassi, Tum Tum, and Soneya.