Asim Azhar avoids discussing Hania Aamir in recent interview

An inspiration for millions of people, Asim Azhar has cemented himself among the promising singers in the music industry with his powerful vocals and soulful voice. He has established himself as a bonafide singing icon and is adored for his contemporary pop and rock music.
The Ghalat Fehmi crooner's constant passion for creating good music reflects in his current endeavours. He recently released "Dard" featuring Dur-e-fishan and the song has been a hit so far. Having received 310K+ views on YouTube and a positive response from the Jo Tu Na Mila singer's fans, Dard's visuals are a treat for lovers of old Lollywood style.
During an appearance on "The Fourth Umpire Show" with Fahad Mustafa, Azhar was posed with the question, "Who would you choose to star in your upcoming music video: Syra Yousuf, Hania Aamir, or Sajal Aly?" Azhar's instant response was to pick Syra, and he ignored Hania Aamir's name altogether.
For the unversed, Asim got caught in a fiasco involving fellow artist Hania with whom he shared a special bond. The duo was reportedly dating but bluntly denied reports of any romance with the actress despite numerous instances when the two were seen publicly showing affection for each other but they eventually broke up. Asim is currently engaged to Meerub Ali, who was previously a mutual friend.
On the work front, his recent songs also include Mahi Aaja, Ehd e Wafa OST, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya OST, Tasveer OST, Humraah, Sassi, Tum Tum, and Soneya.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
