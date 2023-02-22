realme expands R&D resources to power its world-leading fast charging technology

LAHORE - realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, confirmed the upcoming release of its next-gen flagship realme GT 3 which will feature a world-leading 240W fast charging.
Powering this industry innovation is realme’s continuous investment in R&D resources. The brand has now invested in a dedicated R&D center named realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology.
realme's brand mission is to empower young consumers with leap-forward technology and design. Bear this in mind, realme continues to invest in building its product competency. The brand has already set up four major design studios globally to accelerate innovations in smartphone design. The dedicated R&D resources represent realme's strategy and determination to accelerate leap-forward innovations for future product development.
The institute will be primarily tasked with developing major innovations in technology. At the same time, a research and development centre will have the main task of gathering and sorting feedback from local users and guiding the development of future directions. This will lead to more agile and adaptive development, allowing realme to deliver greater speed and quality, across technology, also in product and marketing.
realme Global Institue of Leap-forward Technology includes more than 60 global technical experts to oversee realme's product competence in the future jointly; realme also expanded its R&D team, which now takes 60% of realme's total employees; The institution will seek innovation on six major sectors including Charging, Photography, Display, Gaming, Chipset, and Industrial Design. Aside from building the internal team, the institute will also work closely with partners and industry laboratories both from internal to external. It will also accelerate user demand exploitation and more efficient operation between R&D and marketing.
Yao Kun, President of realme Global Research and Development, said, "Innovation enables a more rapid technological transformation through new inventions that did not exist before. Therefore, we are proud to announce that the realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology was established to create a research framework to support our business growth going forward and create the leap-forward innovations needed by the market."
Aside from that, every step of realme in product development will be based on the Spire Strategy, which means that every new product created will be equipped with at least one of the leap-forward technologies.
realme is always focused on making standout products that fans love, with more focused design technology. Through Spire Strategy, realme will improve the product experience, where each product will be supported by superior design, performance, and experience. The three foundations will be the stable foundation of this 'tower' — of the entire product experience, from technology to design, to performance and more.
realme will launch realme GT 3 smartphone with 240W fast charging technology to the global market. This smartphone will be revealed through an event at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The world's fastest 240W charging technology is one of the masterpieces of "realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology". Therefore, the global integration of R&D resources will further open up even more significant potential for leap-forward technology in the future.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.
During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.
On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.
Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,165
