Bollywood celebrities celebrate Holi festival

For Hindus all around the world, it is time to celebrate Holi with zeal and zest. The festival that is rich in colors — quite literally — and brings out the child in everyone was recently observed by millions including Bollywood stars who took the opportunity to connect with their family and friends.

For the unversed lot, Holi — not to be confused with Holy — is an annually held Hindu spring festival also known as the Festival of Colours, Festival of Spring, and Festival of Love. The festival is mostly celebrated in February or March and is considered to be one of the most popular and significant festivals in Hindu religion.

From local people to megastars including Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, cricketer Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Hina Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill, everyone celebrated Holi and most definitely had a blast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi ???? (@bhumipednekar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)