Meera wanted to have fake scandal with Ali Zafar, reveals Nadia Khan

The quintessential Lollywood diva Meera is always the heart of controversies. As she continues to shatter stereotypes, she remains one of the most sought out actresses despite being in her 40s.

From her leaked video scandal to being threatened for illegal activities, the 43-year-old is back in the headlines as Nadia Khan makes a shocking revelation about Meera.

Exposing Meera in the viral video, Khan hilariously explains how the Baaji actor once wanted her to create a fake scandal with Ali Zafar.

“I was hosting a show when suddenly Meera came to me and asked that who’s the hottest guy over here? I was shocked. Ali Zafar was performing on the stage at that moment, Meera asked me to make her scandal with Ali Zafar”, she revealed.

Further, she hilariously added, “I tried to ignore her but she kept on saying the same thing. She even asked me that when she’ll go on the stage just make any kind of fake rumour and expose them in front of the audience.”

Meera's diva persona has always been a source of amusement for the general public, which even lands her as the butt of jokes within the meme community.

Earlier, the 44-year-old has announced that she is entering politics and will join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).