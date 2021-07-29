The best smartphone solution in PKR 25,000

Smartphone usage has multiplied many folds over the years. The consumer not only demands the best features in devices but also budget-friendly solutions for their everyday usage. Many smartphone brands have been catering to this requirement but the leading Chinese company, TECNO has been seen bringing the best devices that too at an economical budget. The brand’s latest mid-range smartphone, Camon 17 has amazed the masses with its exceptional features at an affordable price of only PKR 25,299.

Following the tradition of the previous Camon phones, the Camon 17 brings an incredible photography experience. The phone is equipped with a triple camera system including the 48MP main camera, 8MP Wide-angle camera, and 2 MP Bokeh camera with 2K video and 2K time-lapse video. With the famous TAIVOS camera technology, Camon 17 lets you capture clear photos and videos for making memories, video-chatting, and more. Not only this, the phone has a 16MP Selfie camera to take clearest selfies, raising your selfie game to a whole new level.

Along with these remarkable camera features, this pocket-friendly phone comes with MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor which supports Octa-core CPU with HyperEngine along with Smart load regulation engine and Web optimization engine. This powerful processor paired with a 5000mAh battery and 90Hz refresh rate makes the Camon 17 great for everyday browsing and gaming. Moreover, with the spacious storage capacity of 128GB RAM and 6GB ROM, running out of space will be the last of your worries.

In addition to these phenomenal software features, the Camon 17 has a modern and chic appearance with a rear camera design and a sleek body made out of organic glass. The device offers something for everyone with three different color options including Frost Silver, Deep Sea Blue, and Tranquil Green.

Wow, all this for under PKR 25,000! Isn’t this great? Now you don’t need to look any further as Camon 17 comes as a complete package with the latest hardware and software features. The phone is available in the market for only PKR 24,999, so go grab your device now and enjoy an extraordinary experience.