Karachi CEO killed by former employee demanding unpaid salary

KARACHI - In a tragic incident at the Kausar Crown Plaza building on Shahrah-e-Faisal, a software company CEO, Naveed Khan, met a fatal end when he was stabbed by a disgruntled former employee on Wednesday evening.

According to police reports, the perpetrator, identified as Shabbir, had previously worked as a software engineer at the company. The motive behind the gruesome act was rooted in a simmering dispute over unpaid salaries owed to Shabbir by the company's head office.

Eyewitnesses recounted a tense scene unfolding as Shabbir forcibly entered Naveed's office premises. An altercation ensued, escalating quickly to violence when Shabbir, in a fit of rage, attacked Naveed with a sharp object, inflicting fatal wounds.

Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to a nearby hospital, Naveed succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. Naveed Khan, a respected figure in the local tech industry, served as the CEO of the Pakistan office of EuroSoft, a prominent foreign software company.

The victim's brother, speaking to the media, confirmed the presence of the assailant at the scene and affirmed that Shabbir was swiftly apprehended by law enforcement officers. The murder weapon was also recovered from the crime scene.

Further details emerged revealing that no salary disbursements had been made to employees, exacerbating tensions within the company. Naveed Khan, a father of three and a skilled software engineer himself, was deeply involved in overseeing operations and had a reputation for fairness and dedication to his employees.

Local authorities have taken Shabbir into custody as they continue their investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragic event. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and highlighted the pressing issue of employee grievances and labor disputes in corporate settings.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to uncover more details surrounding the sequence of events that led to the untimely demise of Naveed Khan, leaving behind a grieving family and colleagues mourning the loss of a beloved leader