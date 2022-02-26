Key suspect in journalist Athar Mateen’s killing case arrested 

03:54 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Key suspect in journalist Athar Mateen’s killing case arrested 
KARACHI – Police have arrested a key suspect in connection with the killing of Samaa TV journalist Athar Mateen wh was gunned down during an alleged robbery bid in North Nazimabad area of the port city. 

The development was confirmed by Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Twitter, adding that culprits will be brought to justice.  

He also appreciated the Sindh police for their diligent efforts in the case, adding that this will increase public trust in police. 

Athar Matee, who was brother of anchorperson Tariq Mateen, was gunned down in North Nazimabad while he was on his way back home after dropping his children to the school.

The attackers signalled Mateen, who was driving a car to stop, but he shoved the car into the motorcycle. At this, one of the motorcyclists, who fell on the ground, opened fire at Mateen’s car.

The assailant fired three shots, but Mateen sustained only one bullet injury which killed him on the spot, the police said.

