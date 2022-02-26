Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine 

NEW YORK – The United Nations Security Council has rejected a draft resolution intended to end the Russia’s military operation in Ukraine after it was vetoed by Russia.

The draft, submitted by Albania and the United States, was support by 11 members. China, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) all abstained.

Speaking before the vote, the representative of the United States said her country and Albania proposed the draft resolution to hold the Russian Federation accountable. Council members should vote “yes” if they believe in upholding the Charter and supporting Ukraine’s or any State’s sovereignty, and otherwise vote “no” or abstain if they do not, she added.

The rejected resolution had demanded Russia and Ukraine to abide by the Minsk agreements and resolve the issues through talks. The draft would also have the Council to call upon the Russian Federation to immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine, and withdraw all its military forces immediately, completely, and unconditionally from that country’s territory.

It had urged both parties to allow and facilitate the rapid, safe and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to those in need, to protect civilians, including humanitarian personnel, and persons in vulnerable situations, including children.

Following the vote, the Russian delegate explained that his delegation voted against the draft, as it contravenes the interests of the Ukrainian people — who have experienced a tragedy over the last eight years, according to official statement issued by the Security Council.

He said that the negative vote is due to what was left out of the text: that those who seized power in the coup d’état of 2014 have shelled the people of Donetsk and Luhansk; that Ukraine did not implement the Minsk agreements; and that neo-Nazis and militias continue to kill civilians, adding to such blood-chilling crimes as sniper attacks on protestors in the Maidan. How can there be a resolution without such issues? he asked.

He went on to emphasize that his country’s troops are not bombing cities nor targeting civilians. Noting the difficulty of competing with the United States, which excels in the number of invasions it has undertaken, he said Washington, D.C., is in no position to moralize. Moscow’s objectives will soon be achieved and the citizens of Ukraine will be able to determine their future, he added.

The battle between the Russian forces and the western-backed Ukrainian army reached near the Ukrainian capital, while around 200 people were killed since the war erupted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to hold talks with Ukraine if the neighbouring country surrenders. On the other hand, Ukrainian president vowed to continue fight and ruled out the option of surrendering.