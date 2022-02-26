Neelam Muneer looks breathtaking in latest photos
05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Source: @neelammuneerkhan (Instagram)
Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Dil Mom Ka Diya and Bikhray Moti.

The 29-year-old is the epitome of grace who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and stunning wardrobe choices.

This time around, Munner's latest photoshoot have left the temperature soaring as her stellar fashion choices and unmatchable charm has been loved by the fans.

Oozing panache and style, the Qayamat star was the picture-perfect depiction of a queen in the dazzling festive outfit by designer Ansab Jahangir.

The stunning portraits were shot by the talented Owi Photography while the actor's makeup was done by Jackson Samuel.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, Neelam's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her dancing skills. 

On the work front, Neelam has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Mohabbat Dagh Ki Soorat opposite Syed Jibran and Sami Khan.

05:32 PM | 26 Feb, 2022

