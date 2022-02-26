Pakistan evacuates 104 more students from Kharkiv as Russia-Ukraine war enters third day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities continue their evacuation efforts on Saturday as 104 more Pakistani students have been shifted from Ukrainian city of Kharkiv to safe location amid Russia’s military operation in the eastern European country.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a tweet said that the students are being shifted to Lviv where they will be received by Pakistan Embassy personnel and transferred to the nearest border crossing point.

‼️In continuation of @PakinUkraine evacuation efforts, 1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ more Pakistani students are on way from Kharkiv for #Lviv.



➖ They will be received by Embassy personnel and transferred to the nearest border crossing point. pic.twitter.com/ofO9QmfvCG — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 26, 2022

Earlier in the day, the embassy confirmed that at least 65 Pakistanis, including students, have been evacuated from war-torn country to Poland.

Stranded students have reached the camp on the Polish side of the border. The Embassy of Pakistan Poland is making arrangements for their transportation to Warsaw, the tweet cited.

Islamabad planned a rescue operation for the repatriation of nearly 3,000 Pakistanis from Ukraine. The Pakistani embassy will reportedly gather all students in Ternopil, a city in western Ukraine, first and then move them to Poland by road.