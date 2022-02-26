Pakistan’s top Islamic court rules women seeking Khula should return Haq Mehr to husbands

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) has ruled that Muslim women, who seek Khula (divorce) from their husbands, will have to return the Haq Mehr amount they received at the time of marriage.

A three-member bench headed by FSC Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and consisting of Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain M Sheikh issued the ruling on the petitions filed by four men against their former wives.

Haq Mehr is paid in the form of cash or any other valuable thing by a man to his wife at the time of their marriage.

The Sharia court has nullified the 2015 amendments namely Section X and Sub Sections V and VI to the 1964 Family Law, directing women to return complete amount of Haq Mehr to their spouses after Khula.

The FSC verdict will be applicable to all cases of family court from May 1, 2022.