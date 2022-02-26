Gold price jumps Rs450 per tola in Pakistan
06:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Gold price jumps Rs450 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold price surged by Rs450 per tola to reach Rs127,950 in Pakistan on Saturday despite downward trend in global markets.

The price of 10 grams gold dropped by Rs385 to settle at Rs109,696 per 10 grams.

The precious yellow metal receded $10 per ounce to close around $1,890 in the international market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola and Rs1,260.28 per 10 grams.

