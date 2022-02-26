Gold price jumps Rs450 per tola in Pakistan
06:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI – Gold price surged by Rs450 per tola to reach Rs127,950 in Pakistan on Saturday despite downward trend in global markets.
The price of 10 grams gold dropped by Rs385 to settle at Rs109,696 per 10 grams.
The precious yellow metal receded $10 per ounce to close around $1,890 in the international market.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola and Rs1,260.28 per 10 grams.
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s top Islamic court rules women seeking Khula should ...07:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Gold price jumps Rs450 per tola in Pakistan06:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan evacuates 104 more students from Kharkiv as Russia-Ukraine ...06:25 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Mehar Bano exchanges ring with long time beau Shahrukh Kazim in ...03:28 PM | 26 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah makes a shocking statement ...05:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022