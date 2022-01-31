'Chakkar' - Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan film’s teaser out now
03:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
'Chakkar' - Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan film’s teaser out now
Lollywood stars Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan are gearing up for a film this year and needless to say, the murder mystery and thriller Chakkar promises to woo the audience.

Yasir Nawaz took to his Instagram handle and dropped the first look that shows glimpses of the gorgeous Neelam in a plethora of different avatars which hints that the mystery will revolve around her character.

The upcoming film has a star-studded cast including stars like Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh and many others.

Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, Chakkar has also been directed by Yasir Nawaz and is all set to release this on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

Earlier, Ahsan and Neelam have worked together in 2017’s crime-comedy Chupan Chupai and drama serial Qayamt.

Moreover, 'Chakkar' will be Nawaz’s fourth film, with Wrong No., Wrong No.2 and Mehrunisa V Lub U to his credit.

