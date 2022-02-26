Russia Ukraine War: Taliban calls for restraint by all sides as battle For Kyiv intensifies
Russia Ukraine War: Taliban calls for restraint by all sides as battle For Kyiv intensifies
KABUL/KYIV – Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan urged Moscow and Kyiv to show 'restraint' and stressed to resolve the crisis through ‘peaceful dialogue’.

As the battle between the Russian forces and the western-backed Ukrainian army reached near the Ukrainian capital, the Taliban reacted to the unfolding situation expressing concern and asking both sides to discontinue violence.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi reacted to the development saying Kabul’s foreign policy is that of neutrality.

Taliban official also urged Russia and Ukraine to protect Afghan students and migrants in the region. Russia has proven to be a significant source of support for the interim Afghan setup since they ousted the US-backed government.

Around 20,000 Afghan refugees are currently living in Ukraine while a full-scale Russian invasion will cause a reduction in the attention of the world countries toward the Afghan migrants, experts believe.

Moscow early Thursday continued its long-feared military intervention in Ukraine with President Vladimir Putin saying the operation’s aim is to protect people from Kyiv and to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

Nearly 150 people, including civilians, were killed on the first day of the military intervention and now deadly skirmishes have reached the suburbs of Kyiv as Russian troops closed in on the Ukrainian capital.

Russian army advanced to the city’s outskirts from three sides as Ukrainian soldiers set up defensive positions at key regions.

Meanwhile, the NATO Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The multinational force and special operations forces from the allies can deploy quickly in support of the NATO alliance, per reports.

Response troops activation does not mean that NATO troops will enter into Kyiv, as it is not a member while US and NATO troops are only deploying at eastern Europe to help bolster NATO countries nervous about Moscow's aggressive actions.

