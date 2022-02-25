Kubra, Malala and other celebs react to the Ukraine-Russia crisis
05:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
The escalating crisis in eastern Europe has been gripping the entire world in tension after Russia announced a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a “special military operation” in the east of the country. Shortly after his speech, explosions were reported in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol.

With hashtags like #RussiaUkraineConflict, #WorldWar3, #StockMarketCrash trending on Twitter, celebrities are have also shared their views on the recent development.

Russia’s decision has garnered widespread condemnation from world leaders and global celebrities. Pakistani stars have also taken to their social media handles to stand in support of Ukraine.

Nobel Laureate Malala, Armeena Rana Khan, Momina Mustehsan, Kubra Khan, Naimal Khawar, Azaan Sami Khan, Ushna Shah and many more have called for world peace. 

Moreover, global celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Farhan Akhter, Javed Akhter and many more voiced their concern over the repercussions of war.

In Ukraine, at least 137 people have been killed and 316 wounded as Russia unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases, sending troops and tanks from multiple directions.

The UN refugee agency said around 100,000 people fled their homes in Ukraine and several thousand more left the country after the invasion began.

