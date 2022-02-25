Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah makes a shocking statement about Tuba Anwar

PTI leader and famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat and his new bride Syeda Dania Shah have been making headlines ever since their announcement of marriage.

Now Dania Shah, 18, has expressed her views regarding Liaquat's second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar in her recent interview.

The host asked Shah if she would have any problem with the politician's fourth marriage or his estranged wife Tuba wishes to return. To which, she replied: "I respect Tuba, I never remember her in bad words, even today if she wants to come, the doors are open for her. She is like my elder sister."

Moreover, the 49-year-old host claimed that Tuba is still his wife since he does not believe in khula. According to him, the Bharas star was granted khula by the law but religiously she is his wife and can come back if she wants to but Dania will stay.

Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him

He shared pictures and videos with his new bride. "I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn."