Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah makes a shocking statement about Tuba Anwar

‘Tuba can come back to me if she wants to, but Dania is to stay,’ says the controversial politician
Web Desk
05:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah makes a shocking statement about Tuba Anwar
Share

PTI leader and famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat and his new bride Syeda Dania Shah have been making headlines ever since their announcement of marriage.

Now Dania Shah, 18, has expressed her views regarding Liaquat's second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar in her recent interview.

The host asked Shah if she would have any problem with the politician's fourth marriage or his estranged wife Tuba wishes to return. To which, she replied: "I respect Tuba, I never remember her in bad words, even today if she wants to come, the doors are open for her. She is like my elder sister."

Moreover, the 49-year-old host claimed that Tuba is still his wife since he does not believe in khula. According to him, the Bharas star was granted khula by the law but religiously she is his wife and can come back if she wants to but Dania will stay.

Earlier, Liaquat announced that he had tied the knot for the third time with Dania Shah after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed that she had taken divorce from him

He shared pictures and videos with his new bride. "I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn."

Aamir Liaquat announces not to contest next ... 12:29 PM | 24 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – Estranged member of ruling party Aamir Liaquat Hussain revealed not to contest next general elections ...

More From This Category
Kubra, Malala and other celebs react to the ...
05:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
04:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Amar Khan faces backlash for wearing bold saree
03:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Watch - Trailer of 'Dum Mastam’ is out now 
01:36 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Spotify reveals data on Pakistani music’s ...
12:12 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold ...
11:10 AM | 25 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah makes a shocking statement about Tuba Anwar
05:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr