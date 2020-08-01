Children dead in Afghanistan flash floods
Share
JALALABAD – At least 15 children and a woman were killed and dozens of houses destroyed as flash floods lashed a village in eastern Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.
Flooding caused by torrential rains struck a village in Nangarhar province late on Friday, district governor Naimatullah Noorzai said.
He said 16 people, including 15 children aged between one and five years, and a woman were killed.
Four children were also injured and dozens of houses were destroyed, Noorzai said.
A relief operation was under way to help affected families, with the disaster striking as the country celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Azha.
A spokesman to the governor of Nangarhar province confirmed the death toll.
Torrential downpours, flash floods and harsh winter weather kill scores of people annually in Afghanistan.
Many poorly built homes, mostly in rural areas, are at risk of collapse during the rains in the impoverished country.
- China’s Huawei 'becomes world’s largest smartphone vendor in Q2'10:54 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
-
- Pakistan surpasses 279,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,962 confirmed ...09:46 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
- Sindh CM grants special remission for prisoners09:19 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan, Turkey to stay in close contact on all issues of common ...08:38 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
- Eid-ul-Azha greetings from all your favourite stars03:45 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
- Madonna’s coronavirus post flagged, then removed by Instagram04:10 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
- 6 skin care products you need to start using before your 30s03:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020