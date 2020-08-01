Children dead in Afghanistan flash floods
Associated Press of Pakistan
03:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Children dead in Afghanistan flash floods
Share

JALALABAD – At least 15 children and a woman were killed and dozens of houses destroyed as flash floods lashed a village in eastern Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.

Flooding caused by torrential rains struck a village in Nangarhar province late on Friday, district governor Naimatullah Noorzai said.

He said 16 people, including 15 children aged between one and five years, and a woman were killed.

Four children were also injured and dozens of houses were destroyed, Noorzai said.

A relief operation was under way to help affected families, with the disaster striking as the country celebrates the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Azha.

A spokesman to the governor of Nangarhar province confirmed the death toll.

Torrential downpours, flash floods and harsh winter weather kill scores of people annually in Afghanistan.

Many poorly built homes, mostly in rural areas, are at risk of collapse during the rains in the impoverished country.

More From This Category
China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases
10:21 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
UAE launches Arab world’s first nuclear power ...
08:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Muslim man thrashed with hammer in India over ...
07:06 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Children dead in Afghanistan flash floods
03:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Indian solider killed as Pakistan responds to LoC ...
03:14 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Trump to ban TikTok in US through executive order
01:23 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Ertuğrul' stars Engin Altan Düzyatan & Esra Bilgic wish Eid Mubarik to Pakistan
04:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr