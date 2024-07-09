Position holders of 10th class to receive guard of honour

RAWALPINDI – Position holders of 10th class in Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will be presented with guard of honour in recognition of their hardwork.

The Rawalpindi board earlier in the day declared the matric results 2024 with pass percentage stands at 73.49 percent. Total 119,265 students appeared in the annual examination and out of them 87,639 remained successful.

The grade system has been abolished, reviving the position holder system after five years. Female students edged male students as overall top three positions were grabbed by the girls.

Aqsa Noor from Science Group stood first with 1179 marks followed by Tayyaba Arif with 1178 marks and Abeera Asif with 1176 marks who secured second and third position respectively.

Distric Coordination Committee Chairman Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam said that the students of the middle class took top positions proved their metal.

He said the position holders will be presented with guard of honour at Governor House Murree, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restored this tradition to honour the successful students.

He said that Danish School students have also showed impressive performance in the exams.