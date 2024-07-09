Honda City 1.5 – Latest Price, Withholding tax and destination charges for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Honda City 1.5LS CVT offers a blend of style and performance, making one of the most selling hatchbacks manufactured by the Japanese automaker Honda in Pakistan.

The current available edition of the Honda City was rolled out by the company in 2021 with some facelifts. The Honda City 1.5 is available in the following variants 1.5LS CVT, Aspire 1.5LAS MT, and Aspire 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.5 features Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHC i-VTEC, 16 valves 4-cylinder with total displacement of 1497 cc that produces 88 kw horsepower and maximum torque of 145Nm of torque.

It is equipped with alloy wheels and body-coloured door handles, which make your presence on roads prominent.

The interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.

Honda City 1.5LS CVT Ex-Factory Price in Pakistan

The price of Honda City 1.5LS CVT stands at Rs5,439,000 in Pakistan.

Honda City 1.5LS CVT Islamabad Destination Charges

The company charges additional Rs25,000 when the City variant is booked for Islamabad or Rawalpindi destinations, making the total price Rs5,464,000. It does not include the withholding tax.

Withholding Tax on Honda City 1.5LS CVT

The government collects Rs327,840 in wake of WHT from non-filers on each unit of Honda City 1.5, taking the total price for them to Rs5,791,000.

It collects Rs109,280 from filers, taking the total price to Rs5,573,280 per unit for them.