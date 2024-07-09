Honda City 1.5 – Latest Price, Withholding tax and destination charges for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Honda City 1.5LS CVT offers a blend of style and performance, making one of the most selling hatchbacks manufactured by the Japanese automaker Honda in Pakistan.
The current available edition of the Honda City was rolled out by the company in 2021 with some facelifts. The Honda City 1.5 is available in the following variants 1.5LS CVT, Aspire 1.5LAS MT, and Aspire 1.5LAS CVT.
Honda City 1.5 features Water Cooled 4 Stroke, SOHC i-VTEC, 16 valves 4-cylinder with total displacement of 1497 cc that produces 88 kw horsepower and maximum torque of 145Nm of torque.
It is equipped with alloy wheels and body-coloured door handles, which make your presence on roads prominent.
The interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.
Honda City 1.5LS CVT Ex-Factory Price in Pakistan
The price of Honda City 1.5LS CVT stands at Rs5,439,000 in Pakistan.
Honda City 1.5LS CVT Islamabad Destination Charges
The company charges additional Rs25,000 when the City variant is booked for Islamabad or Rawalpindi destinations, making the total price Rs5,464,000. It does not include the withholding tax.
Withholding Tax on Honda City 1.5LS CVT
The government collects Rs327,840 in wake of WHT from non-filers on each unit of Honda City 1.5, taking the total price for them to Rs5,791,000.
It collects Rs109,280 from filers, taking the total price to Rs5,573,280 per unit for them.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
