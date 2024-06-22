Search

Babar Azam mulls legal action against Youtubers over match fixing allegations after T20 WC exit

Web Desk
09:34 AM | 22 Jun, 2024
Babar Azam mulls legal action against Youtubers over match fixing allegations after T20 WC exit
Source: File Photo

Pakistani captain Babar Azam and other team players garnered a lot of criticism, with some journalists and YouTubers also came up with stories about match-fixing.

Amid the soaring criticism, the skipper is considering legal action against YouTubers and former players who accused him of misconduct during the T20 World Cup 2024. A social media campaign targeted Babar, which has left him disheartened by the serious allegations.

The star player is contemplating sending legal notices to those who made these accusations and has started consultations with legal experts.

Meanwhile, PCB legal department is also working on gathering evidence related to the statements made against the captain by YouTubers and former players.

Men in Green failed to qualify for Super Eight, leading to elimination from competition. The team has been criticised for poor performance in group stage matches.

Green Shirts lost to hosts US by five runs in a Super Over tie and then faced blockbuster game against India but managed to win against Canada by seven wickets.

When the important game between US and Ireland was washed away on June 14, co-hosts earned one point, and ended Pakistan's hopes of advancing in the tournament.

