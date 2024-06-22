Search

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities start with Mehndi; See pics and videos

10:02 AM | 22 Jun, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities start with Mehndi; See pics and videos
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities are underway and two were all smiles in their Mehndi ceremony.

The vibrant ceremony saw gathering of duo as friends and family danced their hearts out at in pre-wedding event.

Beaming with happiness, the couple to be were dressed to the nines. The blushing bride put her best step forward as she looked stunning in her traditional outfit.

A picture from couple's mehendi ceremony, has surfaced online, showing Sonakshi and Zaheer smiling with group of people. For the pre-wedding event, Sonakshi chose a red salwar kameez, while Zaheer donned a printed red kurta and pajama.

Bollywood stars celebrated bachelor party. Sonakshi shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends, including a picture of her posing with close friend and actor Huma Qureshi.

Earlier this week, Zaheer was pictured with Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha, in Bandra, Mumbai. The two posed together at the venue. The wedding will take place on June 23 in Mumbai.

Despite the wedding buzz, the couple's family remained tight-lipped about their relationship since dating rumors first surfaced.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they haven't publicly discussed their love story, they have shared adorable photos together on social media. 

