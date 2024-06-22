Search

West Indies thrash USA by nine wickets to advance in T20 World Cup 2024

10:27 AM | 22 Jun, 2024
West Indies thrash USA by nine wickets to advance in T20 World Cup 2024

BRIDGETOWN – West Indies outclassed United States by nine wickets at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, advancing the Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Rovman Powell led Windies chased down their target of 129 runs in 10.5 overs, in another boost to their net run rate in leading ICC event.

With this feat, West Indies only need to defeat South Africa in their next game to secure a spot in semi-finals.

Shai Hope's unbeaten innings of 82 runs, comprising four boundaries nd eight maximums, was instrumental in the West Indies' victory. Nicholas Pooran also played a crucial unbeaten innings, scoring 27 runs off 12 balls, including three sixes and a four.

West Indies first won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United States. The USA were bowled out for 128 in 19.5 overs, with Roston Chase achieving career-best bowling figures of 3-19 in four overs, and Andre Russell taking 3-31 in 3.5 overs.

Chase expressed his joy at achieving his career-best figures at home, surrounded by his family and friends. He emphasized the importance of spinners in the team's strategy, especially if they don't take many wickets in the powerplay.

Looking ahead, Chase stated that winning the World Cup is his destiny and goal, and the team will have to defeat every opponent from this point onward to achieve it.

Andries Gous was the top scorer for the United States with 29 runs off 16 balls, followed by Nitish Kumar with 20 runs. Ali Khan remained unbeaten with 14 runs off six balls.

Both teams had lost their respective opening Super 8 matches, making this victory crucial for the West Indies' campaign.

South Africa beat England in Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

