Search

Business

Property valuation rates in major cities to increase to 90pc of market rate

Web Desk
11:23 AM | 22 Jun, 2024
Property valuation rates in major cities to increase to 90pc of market rate

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is set to increase valuation of immovable properties in major key cities from 75pc to 90pc of market rate.

The country's apex tax collection authority informed Senate Standing Committee on Finance that change in taxes is expected to be implemented from July this year.

The valuation rates of properties would be revised upward soon after the approval of the budget for 2024-25.

As the government is taking measures to boost tax revenues, FBR said it had added 1.5 million new tax filers in the outgoing fiscal year. However, Senator Anusha Rahman expressed concern that without drastic measures, the number of tax filers would not significantly increase. 

FBR also mentioned uncovering Rs 756 billion worth of alleged tax fraud through fake/flying invoices and arrested 70-80 individuals. The steel sector was identified as a major source of fake invoices, causing estimated annual losses of Rs 60-70 billion to the national treasury.

Punjab likely to increase property tax rate by up to 70pc after fresh survey

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

11:23 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Property valuation rates in major cities to increase to 90pc of ...

10:42 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 - Check Complete Winners Draw List

10:16 AM | 21 Jun, 2024

PSX hits to all-time high above 80,000 as bulls dominate trading floor

11:34 AM | 20 Jun, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 Draw Results

10:49 AM | 20 Jun, 2024

PSX crosses 78,000 mark for first time amid strong market sentiment

12:42 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

FinMin Aurangzeb stresses urgency of tax reforms for economic ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:41 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Muslim-majority Tajikistan bans Hijab in new push for secular identity

Gold & Silver

08:48 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Latest gold price on 22 June 2024

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: