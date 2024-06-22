Muslim-majority Tajikistan bans Hijab in new push for secular identity

Tajikistan legislature ascends law banning hijabs, the traditional head coverings worn by women.

President of Central Asian nation was continuously pushing to restrict Islamic dress that was popular in the country despite criticism.

The country's upper chamber of parliament approved bill that termed hijabs as an alien garment associated with Islamic fundamentalists.

The penalties for violating the ban range from 7,920 somonis for individuals to 39,500 somonis for legal entities. Government officials and religious authorities face higher fines for violations.

The crackdown on hijabs in Tajikistan started around two decades back when the education ministry prohibited Islamic clothing and Western-style miniskirts for students. The ban was later expanded to all public institutions, with some organizations requiring their staff and visitors to remove their headscarves.

Previous governments also formed special task forces to enforce the ban, and police conducted raids on markets to apprehend offenders.

Meanwhile, the country's largest Muslim civil rights criticized ban. The body lamented these restrictions as anti-Muslim bigotry.