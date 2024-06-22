Yamaha YBR 125, YB125Z latest price in Pakistan 2024

Yamaha bikes are popular in Pakistan due to their reputation and aesthetics. The bikes are way behind in sales as compared to Honda but are famous for their stylish designs, innovative technology, and good performance.
Yamaha's wide network of dealerships and service centers in Pakistan makes it convenient for customers to purchase and maintain their bikes. Overall, the combination of quality, style, and accessibility has contributed to Yamaha's popularity in the country.
The company recently unveiled updates to its YB125Z variant, including a new graphic design on the fuel tank and side covers. This two-wheeler combines classic styling with modern engineering, offering both quality and comfort.
Yamaha YBR 125 is company's frontrunner designed to compete strongly against other two wheeler brands, boasting a sporty appearance and a powerful engine. Its OHC 125 cc engine, smooth fuel injection, and five-speed gearbox make it ideal for city riding.
The bike features CDI ignition system. It has a fuel tank capacity of 13.0 Litres and is equipped with a single disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. YBR 125 is built with a design that prioritizes strength and rigidity and is available in three colors: Red, Gray, and Black.
|Model
|Price
|Yamaha YB 125Z
|PKR 424,000
|Yamaha YB 125Z-DX
|PKR 454,000
|Yamaha YBR 125
|PKR 466,000
|Yamaha YBR 125G
|PKR 488,000
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.