Search

Business

Yamaha YBR 125, YB125Z latest price in Pakistan 2024

Web Desk
12:08 PM | 22 Jun, 2024
Yamaha YBR 125, YB125Z latest price in Pakistan 2024

Yamaha bikes are popular in Pakistan due to their reputation and aesthetics. The bikes are way behind in sales as compared to Honda but are famous for their stylish designs, innovative technology, and good performance. 

Yamaha's wide network of dealerships and service centers in Pakistan makes it convenient for customers to purchase and maintain their bikes. Overall, the combination of quality, style, and accessibility has contributed to Yamaha's popularity in the country.

The company recently unveiled updates to its YB125Z variant, including a new graphic design on the fuel tank and side covers. This two-wheeler combines classic styling with modern engineering, offering both quality and comfort.

Yamaha YBR 125 is company's frontrunner designed to compete strongly against other two wheeler brands, boasting a sporty appearance and a powerful engine. Its OHC 125 cc engine, smooth fuel injection, and five-speed gearbox make it ideal for city riding.

The bike features CDI ignition system. It has a fuel tank capacity of 13.0 Litres and is equipped with a single disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. YBR 125 is built with a design that prioritizes strength and rigidity and is available in three colors: Red, Gray, and Black.

Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan

Model Price
Yamaha YB 125Z PKR 424,000
Yamaha YB 125Z-DX PKR 454,000
Yamaha YBR 125 PKR 466,000
Yamaha YBR 125G PKR 488,000

Yamaha increases bikes prices by up to Rs14,000; Check new rates here

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

12:08 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Yamaha YBR 125, YB125Z latest price in Pakistan 2024

11:23 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Property valuation rates in major cities to increase to 90pc of ...

10:42 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 - Check Complete Winners Draw List

10:16 AM | 21 Jun, 2024

PSX hits to all-time high above 80,000 as bulls dominate trading floor

11:34 AM | 20 Jun, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 Draw Results

10:49 AM | 20 Jun, 2024

PSX crosses 78,000 mark for first time amid strong market sentiment

Advertisement

Latest

01:49 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

When will Ashura 2024 be observed in Pakistan? Check details

Gold & Silver

08:48 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Latest gold price on 22 June 2024

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: