Yamaha YBR 125, YB125Z latest price in Pakistan 2024

Yamaha bikes are popular in Pakistan due to their reputation and aesthetics. The bikes are way behind in sales as compared to Honda but are famous for their stylish designs, innovative technology, and good performance.

Yamaha's wide network of dealerships and service centers in Pakistan makes it convenient for customers to purchase and maintain their bikes. Overall, the combination of quality, style, and accessibility has contributed to Yamaha's popularity in the country.

The company recently unveiled updates to its YB125Z variant, including a new graphic design on the fuel tank and side covers. This two-wheeler combines classic styling with modern engineering, offering both quality and comfort.

Yamaha YBR 125 is company's frontrunner designed to compete strongly against other two wheeler brands, boasting a sporty appearance and a powerful engine. Its OHC 125 cc engine, smooth fuel injection, and five-speed gearbox make it ideal for city riding.

The bike features CDI ignition system. It has a fuel tank capacity of 13.0 Litres and is equipped with a single disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. YBR 125 is built with a design that prioritizes strength and rigidity and is available in three colors: Red, Gray, and Black.

Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan