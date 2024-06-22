Search

PakistanTop News

Civil, military leaders meet today to discuss security in Apex Committee moot

Web Desk
12:34 PM | 22 Jun, 2024
Civil, military leaders meet today to discuss security in Apex Committee moot
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's top civil and military officials are meeting today to discuss security of Chinese workers in Pakistan, at the National Action Plan (NAP)’s Apex Committee meeting.

The meeting, which will be spearhead by PM Shehbaz Sharif will be attended by high-ranking officials such as Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, federal ministers, the chief ministers of all four provinces, and all inspector generals of police.

The top officials will receive detailed briefing on security measures for Chinese workers in Pakistan and is expected to make significant decisions on national security.

Sources suggest that the forum will also be briefed on meetings with investors from Saudi Arabia and China.

Islamabad assured Chinese government of providing comprehensive security to Chinese citizens working on various projects in Pakistan. This assurance was conveyed during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi also informed Chinese envoy about security measures in place for Chinese citizens, including those working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects.

The meeting comes at a time when Pakistan is facing challenges related to extremism, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. According to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), these provinces witnessed 92pc of all fatalities and 86pc of attacks, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, in the first quarter of 2024.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:49 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

When will Ashura 2024 be observed in Pakistan? Check details

12:34 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Civil, military leaders meet today to discuss security in Apex ...

10:42 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond June 2024 - Check Complete Winners Draw List

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Five Pakistan Army troops martyred in Kurram IED blast

10:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Balochistan cabinet approves budget for fiscal year 2024-25

10:11 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Communist Party leader praises Pakistan Army for protecting Chinese ...

Most viewed

07:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Islamabad college for girls opens first Google Education Center of ...

11:55 AM | 21 Jun, 2024

Section 144 imposed in Punjab for seven days

01:56 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Shahid Afridi clears air on supporting Zionist movement after viral ...

11:31 PM | 19 Jun, 2024

Pakistan naval ship Babur conducts joint exercise with Saudi ...

02:05 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Imran Khan’s political advisor allegedly abducted from Lahore

07:41 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Google to create smart classrooms, transform education system in ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:49 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

When will Ashura 2024 be observed in Pakistan? Check details

Gold & Silver

08:48 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Latest gold price on 22 June 2024

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: