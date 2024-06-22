Civil, military leaders meet today to discuss security in Apex Committee moot

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's top civil and military officials are meeting today to discuss security of Chinese workers in Pakistan, at the National Action Plan (NAP)’s Apex Committee meeting.

The meeting, which will be spearhead by PM Shehbaz Sharif will be attended by high-ranking officials such as Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, federal ministers, the chief ministers of all four provinces, and all inspector generals of police.

The top officials will receive detailed briefing on security measures for Chinese workers in Pakistan and is expected to make significant decisions on national security.

Sources suggest that the forum will also be briefed on meetings with investors from Saudi Arabia and China.

Islamabad assured Chinese government of providing comprehensive security to Chinese citizens working on various projects in Pakistan. This assurance was conveyed during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

Mohsin Naqvi also informed Chinese envoy about security measures in place for Chinese citizens, including those working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects.

The meeting comes at a time when Pakistan is facing challenges related to extremism, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. According to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), these provinces witnessed 92pc of all fatalities and 86pc of attacks, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, in the first quarter of 2024.