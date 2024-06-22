When will Ashura 2024 be observed in Pakistan? Check details

LAHORE – Ashura, the day of commemoration that occurs every year on 10th of Muharram, is observed with solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S and other martyrs of Karbala across the world, including Pakistan.
Thousands of mourners attend processions on this day across the country amid tight security. Special gatherings are also arranged in mosques to pay tribute to Imam Hussain for his great sacrifice for Islam.
The federal government used to announce public holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 in Pakistan to mark the Ashura.
The decision regarding the commencement of the new Islamic month is taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
It is expected that the holy month of Muharram, which marks the start of the new Islamic year, on July 8 in Pakistan.
If the new Islamic month beings on July 8, the Youm-e-Ashur (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 17 in the country.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
