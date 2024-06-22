Search

When will Ashura 2024 be observed in Pakistan? Check details

01:49 PM | 22 Jun, 2024
When will Ashura 2024 be observed in Pakistan? Check details
LAHORE – Ashura, the day of commemoration that occurs every year on 10th of Muharram, is observed with solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S and other martyrs of Karbala across the world, including Pakistan.

Thousands of mourners attend processions on this day across the country amid tight security. Special gatherings are also arranged in mosques to pay tribute to Imam Hussain for his great sacrifice for Islam.

The federal government used to announce public holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 in Pakistan to mark the Ashura.

The decision regarding the commencement of the new Islamic month is taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

It is expected that the holy month of Muharram, which marks the start of the new Islamic year, on July 8 in Pakistan.

If the new Islamic month beings on July 8, the Youm-e-Ashur (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 17 in the country.

