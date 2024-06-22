India introduces harsher punishments to curb exam cheating

NEW DELHI – India has introduced stringent penalties to curb cheating during examinations as those involved in leaking the paper will get 10-year jail sentence.

The government has introduced the Public Examination Act 2024 to prevent cheating and leaking of exam papers.

Under this act, individuals found guilty of cheating during exams or leaking paper could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 10 million Indian rupees.

The act applies to all public examinations, it said, adding that those caught possessing or exchanging exam papers or answer sheets could be sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison and fined up to one million rupees.

Furthermore, those involved in aiding in cheating or leaking papers will not be able to get bail. The Act further said that legal action will be taken against facilitators.

The new legislation aims to ensure the integrity and fairness of examinations across the country.