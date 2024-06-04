Karachi Inter board Mathematics paper leaked online 

LAHORE – The menace of leaking papers could not be stopped as Class 12 Intermediate Mathematics paper leaked online on Tuesday.

Intermediate Part-II mathematics paper was circulated on social media platforms before the scheduled time on the third consecutive day of examinations in port city.

Despite the tall claims, management of Karachi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) was unable to control cheating mafia.

BIEK officials claimed fool-proof arrangements and the use of watermarks to prevent such leaks, but question papers were widely shared on various social media groups.

Sindh's exams have become riddled by cheating, as organised by criminal gangs who are taking advantage of corrupt board employees. Besides leaking exam papers, the cheating mafia also arranges solvers to sit tests in place of candidates.