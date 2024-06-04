Karachi Inter board Mathematics paper leaked online 

LAHORE – The menace of leaking papers could not be stopped as Class 12 Intermediate Mathematics paper leaked online on Tuesday.
Intermediate Part-II mathematics paper was circulated on social media platforms before the scheduled time on the third consecutive day of examinations in port city.
Despite the tall claims, management of Karachi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) was unable to control cheating mafia.
BIEK officials claimed fool-proof arrangements and the use of watermarks to prevent such leaks, but question papers were widely shared on various social media groups.
Sindh's exams have become riddled by cheating, as organised by criminal gangs who are taking advantage of corrupt board employees. Besides leaking exam papers, the cheating mafia also arranges solvers to sit tests in place of candidates.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
