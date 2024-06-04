Search

T20 World Cup 2024: England faces Scotland today – See Match Prediction, Squad and other details

4 Jun, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: England faces Scotland today – See Match Prediction, Squad and other details
Confident England, after clinching T20 series against Pakistan, will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Scotland, who are also playing their first match of the tournament.

Tuesday's action will take place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. This will be the first T20I encounter between the two sides, although they have met in five ODI matches, with England winning three, Scotland winning one, and one match ending without a result.

England enters mega event T20 World Cup 2024 match after sweeping Men in Green 2-0 in a four-match T20I series at home, boosted by the return of their premier fast bowler Jofra Archer. They will be full of confidence and aiming for a positive start to the tournament.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, comes into the match following a loss in their T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game against Afghanistan. They will be mindful of instances in cricket history where England, despite being favorites, have lost to underdog teams.

Underdog Scotland are also hopeful to defeat England and start their campaign on a strong note.

England vs Scotland Prediction

As per Google's win probability, England remains ahead with over 90% chance of winning match, with Scotland's chances rated at just 10%.

defending champions England is the clear favorite for the match with a strong batting lineup, potent pace and spin attack. 

England vs Scotland Squads

