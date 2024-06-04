T20 World Cup 2024: England faces Scotland today – See Match Prediction, Squad and other details

Confident England, after clinching T20 series against Pakistan, will kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Scotland, who are also playing their first match of the tournament.
Tuesday's action will take place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. This will be the first T20I encounter between the two sides, although they have met in five ODI matches, with England winning three, Scotland winning one, and one match ending without a result.
England enters mega event T20 World Cup 2024 match after sweeping Men in Green 2-0 in a four-match T20I series at home, boosted by the return of their premier fast bowler Jofra Archer. They will be full of confidence and aiming for a positive start to the tournament.
Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, comes into the match following a loss in their T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game against Afghanistan. They will be mindful of instances in cricket history where England, despite being favorites, have lost to underdog teams.
Underdog Scotland are also hopeful to defeat England and start their campaign on a strong note.
England vs Scotland Prediction
As per Google's win probability, England remains ahead with over 90% chance of winning match, with Scotland's chances rated at just 10%.
defending champions England is the clear favorite for the match with a strong batting lineup, potent pace and spin attack.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
