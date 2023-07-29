Ashura brings over 1 lac Pakistanis to Iraqi city of Karbala

BAGHDAD – Over one lac of Muslims have travelled from Pakistan to reach the holy city of Karbala in Iraq to participate in Ashura processions.

The huge influx of mourners in Iraq from Pakistan and parts of the world is in line with Ashura – the commemoration of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, in the Battle of Karbala, which took place in 680 AD on the 10th day of Muharram.

Pakistan Ambassador to Middle Eastern nation Ahmed Amjad Ali said a special camp office has been formed in Karbala to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.

Ali said that doctors and paramedics are available in the camp office, and there are stalls of sabeels for the pilgrims. He further mentioned that passports and documents can also be verified from the camp office.

Ambassador said the purpose of the Karbala Camp Office is to provide facilities to Pakistani pilgrims and it has been set up on the special directions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims thronged Baghdad to commemorate the martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Mourners every year walk to Karbala, and reside in makeshifts camps along the way, as the grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW and his family were outnumbered, and martyred after a short battle against the forces of the Umayyad Caliph Yazid I.