Pakistan

Heavy rain lashes Lahore as Met Office warns of more showers in Punjab

12:05 PM | 29 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The current monsoon spell hits several Punjab cities, including the provincial capital Lahore, on Saturday, bringing down the temperature amid hot and humid weather.

As the current spell of monsoon sets in, different parts of the city witnessed heavy showers with thunder since early today, submerging several low-lying areas.

According to media reports, heavy downpour was reported in Gulshan Ravi, Samnabad, Mall Road, Wahdat Colony, Joray Pul, Ferozepur Road, while areas like Mughalpura, Canal Road, Nishtar Town, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Defence, Qaddafi Stadium, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, Johar Town receive lesser rainfall.

Following the heavy rain, more than 95 feeders of LESCO tripped, causing power outbreak in the metropolis as the electricity supply remained suspended.

LESCO officials cautioned the masses to stay away from electric polls and high-tension power lines.

Met Office warned of heavy rains that may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast & south Balochistan (Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and surrounding areas).

The fresh advisory said downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas and flash flooding in Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad on 29th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper and central parts of the country, it further added.

Punjab, Sindh continue to receive rains under new monsoon weather system

Pakistan

Latest

12:05 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 July 2023

10:04 AM | 29 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 29, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 323
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.60
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620

