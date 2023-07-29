Heavy rain lashes Lahore as Met Office warns of more showers in Punjab

LAHORE – The current monsoon spell hits several Punjab cities, including the provincial capital Lahore, on Saturday, bringing down the temperature amid hot and humid weather.

As the current spell of monsoon sets in, different parts of the city witnessed heavy showers with thunder since early today, submerging several low-lying areas.

According to media reports, heavy downpour was reported in Gulshan Ravi, Samnabad, Mall Road, Wahdat Colony, Joray Pul, Ferozepur Road, while areas like Mughalpura, Canal Road, Nishtar Town, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Defence, Qaddafi Stadium, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, Johar Town receive lesser rainfall.

Following the heavy rain, more than 95 feeders of LESCO tripped, causing power outbreak in the metropolis as the electricity supply remained suspended.

LESCO officials cautioned the masses to stay away from electric polls and high-tension power lines.

Met Office warned of heavy rains that may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast & south Balochistan (Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and surrounding areas).

The fresh advisory said downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas and flash flooding in Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad on 29th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper and central parts of the country, it further added.